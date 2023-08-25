Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.28. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Partner Communications Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $823.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.75.

About Partner Communications

(Get Free Report)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.