Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $29,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 424,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Paychex by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $135.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

