Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Up 5.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 139,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 477,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Specifically, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,685,000 after acquiring an additional 81,590 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 51,827 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Articles

