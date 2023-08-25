PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PDFS. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

PDFS opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.78 and a beta of 1.42.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $102,836.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $535,983.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 29.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after buying an additional 115,572 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,424,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 90,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

