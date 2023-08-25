Peloton Interactive, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year. The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 2,019.81% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.93. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.