Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTON. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 2,019.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.