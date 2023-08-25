Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 2,019.81%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,983,000 after buying an additional 5,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,093,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.