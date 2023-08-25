Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 135.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.93. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 2,019.81% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,310 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

