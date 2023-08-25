Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 2,019.81%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

