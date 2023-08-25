Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 2,019.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.52 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

