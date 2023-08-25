Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,542 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

