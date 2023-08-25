Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 3%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 1,887,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,702,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

