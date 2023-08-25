Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEYUF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

