PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PG&E were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,847,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,058,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $61,038,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

