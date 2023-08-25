Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Pool by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.
POOL stock opened at $352.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.84. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
