PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

