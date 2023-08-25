Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Trading Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The company traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 191,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 689,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.
PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
