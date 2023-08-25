Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Trading Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The company traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 191,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 689,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Get Premier alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PINC

Institutional Trading of Premier

Premier Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier by 2,204.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.