Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,451 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Shell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,737 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Shell by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

