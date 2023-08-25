Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $145.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.77, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

