Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,518,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SCHA opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

