Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,106,000. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,965,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,993,980 shares of company stock valued at $70,069,087. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

