PROS (NYSE:PRO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

PRO stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.12. PROS has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $41,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PROS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in PROS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 166,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PROS by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

