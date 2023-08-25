ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 2.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 12,683,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 25,446,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 95,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.