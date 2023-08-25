Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The New York Times Company Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for New York Times in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for New York Times’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for New York Times’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New York Times Price Performance

New York Times stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in New York Times in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

