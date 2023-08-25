Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Cut by Cormark

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.06 by C($0.12). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of C$12.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.29 billion.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.80.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$80.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.31. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.32 and a one year high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

