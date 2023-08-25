Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Maximus, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Maximus in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $80.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Maximus has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,722.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,806,000 after buying an additional 603,270 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Maximus by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

