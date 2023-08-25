Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,545.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,700 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.