Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $11.40. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 2,144 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METCB. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $3,434,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $1,089,000.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

