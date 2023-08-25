Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RETA

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of RETA stock opened at $168.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $169.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $6,581,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,663 shares of company stock worth $28,556,414 over the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after buying an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 472,726 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.