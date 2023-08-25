Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aramark (ARMK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK):

8/22/2023 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Aramark is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/17/2023 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.20 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

