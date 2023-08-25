Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 5.3%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.56. 1,012,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,150,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,283,166.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,283,166.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 65,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $847,795.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,614,975.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,058 shares of company stock worth $4,780,913 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

