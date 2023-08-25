Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Up 6%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 897,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,701,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 3,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

