Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives $193.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $153.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average is $145.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

