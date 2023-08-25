Regis (NYSE:RGS) Announces Earnings Results

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Regis Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of RGS stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Regis has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Regis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 304.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 21.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

