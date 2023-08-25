Regis (NYSE:RGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Regis Stock Down 4.3 %

RGS stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Regis has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Get Regis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Regis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,855,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 315,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regis by 49.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 631,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regis by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 438,707 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Regis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regis

Regis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.