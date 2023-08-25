Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Regis Stock Performance

Shares of Regis stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Regis has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Regis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Regis by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regis by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regis by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regis by 304.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Regis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

