Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0647

Request (REQ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Request has a market capitalization of $64.66 million and approximately $516,818.34 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,124.84 or 1.00043663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002483 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06460335 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $437,459.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.