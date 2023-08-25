Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 642 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

