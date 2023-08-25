Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,166 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Autodesk by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $208.60 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

