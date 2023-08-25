Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires Shares of 730 Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $39.76 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.84 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

