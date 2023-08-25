Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 281.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,872.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,000.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,870.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

