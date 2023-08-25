Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

