Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $28,000 Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,525 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,641.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,525 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

