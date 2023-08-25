Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 312.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,927,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

