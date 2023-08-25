Resources Management Corp CT ADV Invests $37,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 96.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day moving average is $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.41). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

