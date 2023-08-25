Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $277.24 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.