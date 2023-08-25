Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,909 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,353 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $63.30 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

