Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 17,150 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $211.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

