Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 375 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

