Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 506 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

